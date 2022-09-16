Former England skipper David Beckham lines up in snaking queues to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Former England football team skipper David Beckham was recently seen lined up alongside thousands of mourning compatriots to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II for the last time as she lay in her coffin in state at Westminster Hall.

In a recent interaction with ITV, Beckham admitted that he was a great fan of the royal family growing up and felt he needed to pay his respects to the Queen before she was laid to rest perpetually.

He further admitted that he would have a better chance at beating the crowd if he joined the line at 2 am, how that was not the case as the 47-year-old was forced to stand in the hours-long line with thousands of other mourners, who approached the line with the same idea in mind.

"I thought by coming at 2 a.m. it was going to be a little bit quieter. I was wrong. Everybody had that in mind. The people here are all ages. There was an 84-year-old lady walking around.

"There was a 90-year-old gentleman walking around. Everybody wants to be here to be a part of this experience and celebrate what Her Majesty has done for us," said Beckham, while describing his experience of standing in line to see the Queen for the last time.

Photographs of the footballing sensation flooded social media after keen-eyed fans spotted him in the line. In those pictures, Beckham was seen clad in formals, including a black tie and a flat cap.

In the same interaction, Beckham also offered fans some insight into his experience of receiving the OBE honour from the Queen. "To step up, I have my wife there as well, to get my honour and to speak to Her Majesty. To ask a question. I was so lucky to have a few moments like that in my life," he said.