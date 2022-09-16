‘Messi changed a generation’- Dani Alves picks the Argentine over Pele as best player in history

Former FC Barcelona right-back Dani Alves recently offered fans his take on who, he believes, to be the best player in the history of the sport. While discussing his pick for the spot, Alves was asked to make his choice between his former Catalunya teammate Lionel Messi and Pele.

He categorically rallied behind Messi, hailing him as the greatest player ever to have laced up a pair of boots. He asserted that it did not make sense to include Pele in a conversation regarding the best player in the history of the sport.

ALSO READ: We will miss seeing you on the court making us enjoy: Lionel Messi all praise for 'genius' Roger Federer

“I stay with Pelé for one reason: football has changed. Messi changed a generation. All those people who are more than football, I’m going to stay with them. And besides, I’m Brazilian. For me, Pelé should not enter in that debate. If you ask me, who is the best player in history? I would say Messi. Pelé doesn’t fit in there,” Alves told ESPN

The Argentine maestro boasts of an impressive tally of seven Ballon d'Ors, as he is widely regarded as one of the most talented players in the world. As far as GOAT debates are concerned the former Barcelona talisman is a constant presence in the discussion.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo scores maiden Europa League goal as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0

Alves and Messi played alongside each other for what seems to be the longest amount of time, spending eight years at FC Barcelona during the Argentine's stint with the club. Over the course of their joint tenure at the Camp Nou-based outfit, the duo laid claim to a plethora of titles, filling their trophy cabinets up with silverware.

The duo have represented both PSG and Barcelona and are currently in a race for the highest number of titles. As things currently stand, the Brazilian finds himself in the lead, boasting of 43 titles, while Messi only has 41 career trophies to his name.