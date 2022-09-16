Sergio Ramos, Ansu Fati, Kepa Arrizabalaga shockingly omitted from Spain lineup for UEFA Nations League squad

Spain unveiled their lineup for the upcoming UEFA Nations League ahead of the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar. Some of the most notable names that are missing from the lineup are Sergio Ramos, Ansu Fati and more. The exclusion of the former Real Madrid skipper has come as a surprise to a number of fans and pundits all over the world.

It is interesting to note that Ramos has featured in every game that Paris Saint-Germain have played this season and he has looked in uber impressive shape, with his age being the only factor casting a shadow on an otherwise bulletproof performance.

Thiago Alcantara, who was a vital cog in Premier League bigwigs Liverpool's side ever since his move to Anfield from Bayern Munich back in 2020, has also been omitted from the lineup. However, it is an injury that has forcibly shackled Alcantara to the sidelines. He suffered the injury early on in the season.

Another notable name that failed to impress coach Luis Enrique to solidify their position on the squad is Ansu Fati. The Barcelona prodigy was replaced by Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, who has put on an impressive performance in La Liga so far. Enrique's choice to exclude Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga and Manchester United starting goalkeeper David de Gea comes as no surprise to anyone.

Spain's squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, David Raya

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Jordi Alba, Jose Gaya, Eric Garcia, Hugo Guillamon, Pau Torres, Diego Llorente, Dani Carvajal

Midfielders: Marcos Llorente, Rodri, Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Carlos Soler, Pedri

Forwards: Borja Iglesias, Marco Asensio, Yeremy Pino, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia, Nico Williams