/'So much wait...:' Rohit Sharma on his chances of playing 2027 ODI World Cup for India

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma has once again reiterated that he'll do 'anything in my capacity' to play 2027 ODI World Cup. Rohit, who is currently 38, will be 40 by the time next 50-over WC starts in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Under him, India reached the 2023 ODI World Cup final, only to lose against Australia. Rohit then led India to 2024 T20 World Cup and retired from the format. Last year, Sharma also called out time on his Test career and now represents India only in 50-over format. The ODI WC 2027 is still far away and fitness, apart from form, will be the biggest factor to decide Rohit's participation in the tournament.

Rohit on playing 2027 ODI World Cup

"I definitely want to go out there and win the World Cup for my country; that is something that I've always looked upon. I've grown up watching this 50-over World Cup. There was no T20 World Cup, no IPL back then, and that was the pinnacle of cricket, which used to happen every four years. So, there was desperation; there was so much wait for that one trophy. And yeah, I really want that trophy, so I'm going to try and do everything in my power and capacity to work hard and get it," Rohit said at an ICC event.

Rohit's ODI career highlights

Rohit made his ODI debut against Ireland in 2007, but it wasn't untill 2012 when he started to open that he became a bankable player for India. In 282 ODIs played, Rohit has scored 11,577 runs at an average of nearly 49 with 33 tons and 61 fifties. Rohit is the only player to score three double hundreds in ODIs with a highest of 264 - also the highest individual score in ODI by a batter.