US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Kabul for unannounced visit: Report

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has paid an unannounced visit to Afghanistan, as per a news outlet. Tolo News, an Afghan news outlet has reported that Austin arrived in Kabul on Sunday Afternoon.

Austin's reported Afghanistan visit has come on the heels of him being in India. While in India, Austin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Austin on Saturday called India "a great partner"

US is currently making efforts to negotiate a peace deal in Afghanistan where Taliban has emerged as a major power player. There are talks of power-sharing with the Taliban. India has been involved in reconstruction of Afghanistan as well. All these factors impart importance to Lloyd Austin's Afghanistan visit. This is Austin's first Kabul visit.

