To return or not? Pakistani students, who were stuck in China, faces dilemma

The novel coronavirus outbreak began from China's Wuhan, which later became an epicentre three months ago and during that time when many countries were busy evacuating their citizens from the region, Pakistan, on the contrary, refused to repatriate its stranded students.

The decision saw huge uproar with many parents protesting, but Pakistan, in its defence, said that it is working with China to ensure safety of their students.

Now, when normalcy is returned in Wuhan, the same Pakistani students are in a dilemma either to return to the country where the coronavirus outbreak is worsening by the day or to continue to their stay in China.

Mir Hassan, who is doing PhD computer architecture student in Wuhan, is desperate to reach home for his mother after his father passed away in February due to a heart ailment.



"I want to go home because this is my motherland ... every day I call my mother she is crying," Nir said.

There are more than one thousand Pakistani students in Wuhan and despite the health risk in their home country, a number of them still want to return.

Hasan also said that the COVID-19 outbreak and his father's death in the same period had been psychologically challenging.

"Staying in one room, anxiety grows, depression also,” he said, adding that they felt happy with the realisation that they could step outside Wuhan but psychological battles continue.

Hafsa Tayyab, a medical student in Wuhan, hopes that commercial flights would reopen mid-April and she would take the first one to reach Pakistan. "I would like to go. Firstly, I will be with my family in this critical situation, secondly being a (medical) student I would like to serve my country," Hafsa said.

She said that it's "more stressful" to continue staying in China when her family is in a "critical zone".

However, other students, want to remain in China as they understand that China has largely controlled this virus and expect the condition in Pakistan to deteriorate in the coming days.

Muhammad Wasim Akram, whose wife is studying in Hubei province had initially been desperate for her to come back. Recently, they decided that she should stay put.

"We both decided that she won't return back until the situation comes under control (in Pakistan)," he said.

Wasim also has a reason for everyone to stay cheerful.

"I would like to say to Pakistani people ... to stay home and maintain social distancing. It is a hard time for everyone but after this hard time we have a lot of happiness. We are alive," Wasim said.

(With Reuters inputs)