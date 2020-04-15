Pakistan extends coronavirus lockdown, seeks to lift some curbs

Pakistan will reopen construction activity that provides a lifeline for the largest number of its people after agriculture to reduce the pain of millions of people hit by a lengthy shutdown in its coronavirus battle.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown with relaxation to some sectors.

"We made the hard decision of imposing lockdown in the country which was very well implemented due to cooperation of the people," he said, adding the spread of coronavirus had slowed down to 30 per cent of the projected target.

Export industries, such as garments, will also be permitted to begin production, said Industries Minister Hammad Azhar, adding that the government had made an assessment of the sectors least vulnerable to infection. He further said the industries that are exempted from the lockdown are export sector, chemical manufacturing plants, e-commerce, software development and planning, paper and packaging units, industries with labour on-site, cement and fertiliser plants, mines and minerals, plant nurseries, agricultural machinery plants, glass manufacturing plants, veterinary services, and bookshops.

Pakistan has 5,988 infections, including 107 deaths.

The country had imposed a lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus last month.

Millions of people have been thrown out of work across South Asia since the lockdowns began last month.

Health experts fear the small numbers relative to some Western nations are a result of low levels of testing in the region and that actual infections could be far higher.

