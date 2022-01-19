Taliban acting PM urges Muslim nations to officially recognise Afghan government

The Taliban’s acting prime minister has urged the Muslim nations to officially recognise their government that took over Afghanistan in mid-August last year.

“I call on Muslim countries to take the lead and recognise us officially. Then I hope we will be able to develop quickly,” Mohammad Hassan Akhund told a conference in Kabul to address the country's massive economic crisis.

Global leaders have been reluctant to recognise the Taliban administration due to which they have been unable to receive aid that was once formed the backbone of the economy.

The Taliban has been struggling to pay off the government employees as the western nations led by the United States have frozen their banking assets.

“We do not want anyone's help. We don't want it for the officials," Akhund said, referring to diplomatic recognition.

"We want it for our public," he said, adding that the Taliban had fulfilled all necessary conditions by restoring peace and security.

Jobs have dried up, pushing millions of Afghans into poverty. The United Nations has warned that half the population is threatened with food shortages.

Last month, a special meeting of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) declined to formally recognise the government, and the new regime's foreign minister was excluded from the official photograph taken during the event.

The OIC did, however, pledge to work with the United Nations to try to unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in frozen Afghan assets.

It also urged Afghanistan's rulers to abide by international obligations regarding the rights of women.

The militant group was slammed for excluding women from government employment, while it has shut secondary schools for girls.

