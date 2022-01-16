Watch: Taliban’s atrocities continue as fighters burn weeping musician’s instrument in Afghanistan

In a viral video, Taliban’s atrocities have come to light in Afghanistan. A musician can be seen weeping as his musical instrument is being burnt by Taliban in Paktia province of the country.

The clip, which has been posted by an Afghan journalist Abdulhaq Omeri on Twitter, has got over 276,700 views.

It also shows a man with a gun laughing at him, while another person makes a video of his "miserable condition."

In the tweet, Omeri said, "Taliban burn musician’s musical instrument as local musician weeps. This incident happened in #ZazaiArub District #Paktia Province #Afghanistan."

Afghanistan has been witnessing numerous changes since the takeover of the country by Taliban.

The group have banned music in vehicles and at weddings. It had also ordered men and women to celebrate in different halls at marriages, a hotel owner in Afghanistan told Sputnik in October.

Not just this, 'mannequins' used in clothing stores are also being beheaded. In a nutshell, Taliban have been acting according to its whims and fancies in the recent months.

This comes at a time when the so-called caretaker government is facing numerous issues, including staffing, etc. Overall, the situation in the country seems to be grim.

