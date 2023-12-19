Sri Lanka’s big blow to China: Year-long moratorium on entry of ‘spy ships’

In a significant strategic and diplomatic blow to China, Sri Lanka has reportedly imposed a 12-month moratorium on granting permissions to foreign research vessels to operate in its waters.

The Economic Times reported that the decision was taken in a bid to prevent Chinese 'research-cum-spy' ships from docking at Lankan ports.

"The government is considering a year-long moratorium on granting permission for foreign research vessels to conduct surveys in Sri Lankan waters or her exclusive economic zone (EEZ)," a senior Lankan minister told Lankan daily The Daily Morning.

"The arrival of these ships creates serious diplomatic tensions, and it (2024) is an election year. Such ship visits can be highly disruptive for the region and Sri Lanka, because of the pressure the government may come under. So, a moratorium, for one year or perhaps more, is being considered," the minister said.

Colombo walking a tightrope

China wanted to dock its marine scientific research (MSR) vessel, the Xiang Yang Hong 3, on Sri Lankan ports by early 2024, the report said.

The Sri Lankan side took the decision keeping in mind the reservations shown by New Delhi.

According to media reports, Colombo is refraining from appeasing or irking any of the two Asian giants ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

Sri Lanka seeks capacity development

According to the country’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, Sri Lanka would use next 12 months to develop its own marine research capabilities so that it can take part in future foreign research expeditions as an equal partner.

Watch: Sri Lanka halts docking of foreign research ships × “That is for us to do some capacity development so that we can participate in such research activities as equal partners,” he was quoted as saying by Daily Mirror, a Lankan news outlet.

China’s presence in Sri Lankan waters

Earlier in October this year, Sri Lanka had allowed a Chinese survey and research vessel Shi Yan 6 to dock at one of its ports and conduct its operations.

China exploits these research vessels, often referred to as spy ships in international media, to not only collect information about vital strategic assets in southern India but also to gather information about ecological and mineral treasures in the Gulf of Mannar.