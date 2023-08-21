Session judge report reveals Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan’s jail conditions

A report by a sessions judge in Pakistan’s Attock, in Punjab, has revealed the deplorable conditions of the cell where former prime minister Imran Khan is incarcerated, including a lack of privacy in the washroom.

The revelations were made in a fortnightly jail inspection report written by Judge Shafqut Ullah Khan on August 15.

The report said that the judge visited the inhabitants of the jail and received no complaint from any of them, ‘rather, the inhabitants were found satisfied’.

However, things were different when the judge visited Khan. The report added that Khan himself expressed concerns regarding CCTV camera and access to him in jail.

The report said that Khan ‘expressed grave concern qua CCTV camera installed in the front of the prison bars at the distance of 5/6 feet covering bathroom-cum-latrine and having small L-shaped walls two-and-a-half or three feet high, leaving no privacy while bathing or defecating.’

The judge found Imran Khan’s concerns to be ‘genuine’ and called them a violation of the Prison Rules 257 and 771.

However, the jail’s superintendent assured the judge that this complaint would be addressed. Sources informed WION on Saturday that the construction of a washroom had begun in the cell.

The judge wrote that Khan also complained that his lawyers and wife were not being allowed to him. The superintendent also assured that this complaint would be addressed.

The former prime minister was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5 shortly after he was slapped with a five-year disqualification and three-year prison term in the Toshakhana criminal case, where he illegally sold state gifts.

Toshakhana is the treasury where presents given to government officials from foreign officials are kept.

He was accused of misusing his office to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,000).