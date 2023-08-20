Pakistan arrests former PTI secretary-general in US cipher Case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Pakistan has taken a significant step in the ongoing investigation into the controversial US cipher case by arresting former Secretary-General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Asad Umar.

This arrest follows the earlier apprehension of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, both of whom were linked to the cipher investigation, as reported by ANI.

The case centres on alleged threats from the United States to remove Imran Khan from power, which has stirred political turmoil.

Asad Umar's arrest

According to ARY News, Asad Umar was arrested by the FIA from Islamabad in connection with the cipher investigation, which PTI claims contains threats from the United States to oust Imran Khan from his position. This development follows the arrest of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was taken into custody at his Islamabad residence.

Qureshi's arrest and denial

Geo News reported that Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PTI Vice Chairman, was arrested at his residence in Islamabad by the FIA. Qureshi was subsequently transported to the FIA headquarters in the federal capital. Prior to his arrest, Qureshi held a press conference where he refuted reports of internal party conflicts aimed at replacing imprisoned party leader Imran Khan.

Background of the cipher case

The FIA's investigation into the controversial US cipher gained momentum in July when both Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar were questioned for nearly two hours. Qureshi has consistently maintained that the cipher is authentic, supporting Imran Khan's claims that it played a role in the orchestrated attempt to remove him from power through an opposition no-confidence motion in April the previous year.

Seriousness of the cipher case

The cipher case took a more serious turn when Azam Khan, the former prime minister's principal secretary, testified before a magistrate and the FIA. He revealed that the ex-PM had utilised the US cipher for political gain and to avert a vote of no-confidence against him. Azam Khan noted that when he provided the cipher to the former premier, it was received with enthusiasm, and the language was regarded as a "US blunder." Khan further stated that the cable was intended for "creating a narrative against the establishment and opposition."

