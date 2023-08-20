Pakistan President Arif Alvi denies claims of approving to change army acts, secret laws

Pakistan President Arif Alvi denies claims that he signed two pieces of legislation to become acts of parliament as he “disagreed with these laws”, on Sunday (August 20). This comes after the country’s media reported that the president has given his assent to the Of­­ficial Secrets (Amend­m­ent) Bill 2023 and the Pakistan Army (Amend­ment) Bill 2023.

What did the Pakistan president say?

The Pakistan president issued the statement amid media reports of him approving the bills, on Saturday. This was weeks after the bills were approved by the Senate and National Assembly and were sent for Alvi’s final signature.

“I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws. I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective,” said Alvi, on X (formerly Twitter).

He added, “I confirmed from them many times that whether they have been returned and was assured that they were. However, I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah knows all, He will forgive Insha’Allah. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be affected.”

What are the proposed changes?

The proposed section 6-A of the Secrets Act would make unauthorised disclosure of the identities of members of intelligence agencies, informants or sources, an offence, as per Dawn. The offence would be punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to Pakistani rupee 10 million ($33,759).

Meanwhile, the Army Act would make disclosing any information, acquired in an official capacity that is or may be prejudicial to the security and interest of Pakistan or the armed forces, punishable by up to five years imprisonment.

As per Pakistan media reports, one of the amendments in the act also grants more powers to the army chief and would prevent ex-servicemen from engaging in politics or opting for ventures that may be perceived as conflict with the army’s interest.

The bill also proposes imprisonment for defamation of the army. The proposed law would also forbid any person who has been subjected to the Army Act from engaging in any kind of political activity for two years from the date of their “retirement, release, resignation, discharge, removal or dismissal from the service,” as per the Dawn.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE