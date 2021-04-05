Security force member killed, 4 injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan

One security force personnel was killed and four more were wounded in an IED explosion that targeted an army vehicle in Qarabagh district in Kabul on Monday morning, police said in a statement.

The incident took place at around 7 a.m. in Sabz Sang village, TOLO News reported.

"Another mine was seized and defused by the security forces team," the police statement added.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blast year.

On Sunday, three security force members were killed in a car bombing in Kabul`s Paghman district.

According to the police, the explosives-laden car was detonated near a military vehicle.

At least 12 security force members were wounded in the explosion, police said.

Data collected by TOLO News revealed that at least 307 Afghans were killed and 350 others wounded in a series of explosions and targeted attacks in March.

There has been a 20 per cent increase in the number of explosions and targeted attacks in the country in March compared to February.

In February, the casualties were 264, with 278 injuries.

