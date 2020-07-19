Pro-Pakistan UK parliamentary group got money to visit PoK, reveals 'receipt'

It has been revealed that All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir (APPGK), whose aim is to highlight alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, received 30 lakh PKR ($17,917) from Islamabad for a visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The UK parliamentary group is chaired by Labour MP Debbie Abrahams.

According to a report, the APPGs have to declare benefits in kind and money received worth more than 1500 pounds on the APPG register. As per the 'receipt' regarding the visit of all-party parliamentary groups, APPGK received an amount between 29.7 lakh PKR and 31.2 lakh PKR on February 18 from the Pakistan government for a visit to PoK from February 18-22.

Abrahams landed in Pakistan and met Prime Minister Imran Khan after she was deported from India on February 17. Abrahams was deported to Dubai o after being informed at Delhi Airport that her e-visa was not valid.

The then MEA spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar, had said: “We believe that her statements and ideology are anti-India. There is a sustained campaign from her side against India.”

Abrahams has been extremely critical of India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and strip the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

In reponse, Abrahams alleged that she was treated like a criminal and prevented by the Indian authorities from meeting friends and family in Delhi.

This is not the first time APPGK has received funds from Pakistan. On September 17, 2018, the Pakistan High Commission in London gave around 12,000 pounds to the group to fund a visit to Islamabad and Kashmir between September 17-20 that year.

(with inputs from ANI)