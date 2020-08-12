Pakistani Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur alias Ayesha now lives with husband Mohammad Hassan

Pakistani Sikh Girl Jagjit Kaur, resident of Nankana Sahib, who had embraced Islam and become Ayesha Bibi was released from women shelter home Darul Aman Lahore and has gone with her husband Mohammad Hassan.

According to the reports, Jagjit Kaur lived in Lahore’s Darul Aman for one year and now back to her husband 'as per her own decision and her own will'.

Last year, there was news that Jagjit Kaur was allegedly forcefully converted to Islam and Imran Chisti, the brother of Hassan, the man who had allegedly abducted Jagjit Kaur, led a violent mob of residents that vandalized the Nankana Gurdwara Sahib.

The Sikh Girl Jagjit Kaur aka Ayesha Bibi's father serves as the Panthi at the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara.

The Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan's Punjab province is one of the holiest Sikh shrines where the first Guru of the Sikhs - Guru Nanak - was born.

