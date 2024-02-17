Pakistan: Sec 144 imposed in Islamabad ahead of PTI's nationwide protests

Section 144 has been imposed in Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad on Saturday (Feb 17) ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) peaceful protests over the rigging of the recently concluded general elections. In a post on X, the Islamabad Police said that patrolling has been increased at the Islamabad Capital Territory and checking has been tightened at all checkpoints.

"Citizens should carry necessary identification documents while travelling and cooperate with the police during checking," the police said, adding that there might be heavy traffic towards F-Nine Park, "so citizens should avoid unnecessary travel in this direction."

Also read | Pakistan Elections 2024 to be declared null and void? All eyes on Supreme Court for key verdict

"Women and children below 18 years of age should avoid going to F Nine Park and F Six between 10 am to 1 pm," the police said in a separate post on X and warned that nobody would be allowed to cause disturbance in Islamabad. "Strict legal action will be taken against the violators," the post added.

The peaceful protests against poll rigging

Earlier, former jailed prime minister Imran Khan's PTI announced its decision to sit in the opposition benches in Parliament as well as the Punjab Assembly, and launch the nationwide protests against rigging in the Feb 8 general elections. Speaking to the Dawn, a PTI source said that Khan tasked former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser with engaging political parties to muster support for the protest drive. اسلام آباد میں امن عامہ کے قیام اور دفعہ 144 کی عملداری یقینی بنانے اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس کے جوان اور افسران شہر بھر میں اپنے فرائض سر انجام دے رہے ہیں ۔

عوام الناس کو متنبہ کیا جاتا ہے کہ کسی غیر قانونی عمل کا حصہ نہ بنیں۔#ICTP pic.twitter.com/dzMXcLUy5s — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) February 17, 2024 × The PTI also issued a white paper against alleged rigging on Friday. The party further urged the whole of Pakistan to take part in the peaceful protests.

The elections did not return a clear majority for anyone but independent candidates backed by Imran Khan won 92 out of 264 seats, making them the largest group.

Also watch | Protests surge across Pakistan amidst claims of vote rigging × The current caretaker government and Pakistan's election commission have rejected the allegations of rigging and said the country has laws and systems to investigate specific complaints.

GDA protests in Sindh

A day back, leaders and supporters of the Grand Democratic Alliance protested in Sindh, blocking a main highway against the alleged poll rigging. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, GDA leaders and supporters gathered and staged a sit-in at Jamshoro Toll Plaza at the Hyderabad-Jamshoro interchange demanding free and fair results.

The PTI and other political parties have backed the GDA's demonstrations.