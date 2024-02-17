Pakistan Elections 2024 to be declared null and void? All eyes on Supreme Court for key verdict

Pakistan Election Results 2024: Shehbaz Sharif's designation as future prime minister of Pakistan hangs in balance after an attempt to declare the results of the February 8 elections as null and void.

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday (Feb 19) is scheduled to hear a petition seeking to declare the recently held general elections as null and void due to reports of poll rigging and deliberate delay in announcing the results by Pakistan's election commission.

The petition would be heard by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The petition to declare the results of the February 8 polls null and void and get elections re-conducted within 30 days under the supervision and oversight of the judiciary, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Who is the petitioner?

According to the report, the petitioner is a citizen named Ali Khan and he also has made the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government as respondents in the case.

"The petitioner seeks the apex court to order fresh elections within 30 days. The plea seeks general elections under the supervision and oversight of the judiciary to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability," said the report.

Additionally, the petition also seeks a stay order on the formation of the new government till the case is resolved.

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supported independent candidates secured 92 seats, while Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secured 75 and 54 seats respectively.

The PML-N and the PPP are trying to form a government with former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif emerging as the next prime minister.

The PTI has propped up Umar Ayub Khan, the party secretary general and the grandson of former military dictator Ayub Khan, as the prime ministerial candidate.

The petition seeking annulment of the polls came as several political parties including the PTI, the PPP, the Jamaat-e-Islami, and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have levelled allegations of rigging in the general elections.

The final results of the polls were announced after an extraordinary delay, raising doubts over elections' transparency.

Pakistan has also seen protests across the country by several parties who alleged poll rigging. Khan's PTI has called for nationwide peaceful protests over the weekend.