Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and son to be indicted in $75 million money laundering case

As per reports by Pakistan's local media, a special court of the country's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued an order for the indictment of the new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Punjab Chief Minister-elect Humza in a money laundering case amounting to USD 75 million.

The court was to indict the duo and the other alleged participants of this case earlier this month, but the process was delayed due to Sharif's unavailability.

"It is being made clear to all the parties that on the next hearing, we will indict them [...] all the suspects should ensure their attendance," Geo News quoted the special court as saying.

The order was issued on Wednesday, however, the Pakistani premier failed to show up even then. Now the court has via a written order summoned him, Hamza Sharif and the other accused on May 14. The accused have been asked to make sure of their attendance.

According to a PTI report, the court also ordered Shehbaz's lawyer, Advocate Amjad Pervez, to present arguments before the court on May 14 about his client's claim that he cannot be indicted in this matter.

FIA had booked Shehbaz Sharif and his two sons, Hamza and Suleman under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Anti Money Laundering Act in November 2020.

Suleman has eluded capture and is currently residing in the United Kingdom.

As per FIA's investigation, 28 Benami accounts amounting to $75 million or 14 billion Pakistani rupees allegedly belonging to the Sharif family were detected.

The money is believed to have been laundered during a 10 years period from 2008 to 2018.

