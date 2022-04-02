Pakistan has consistently called for cessation of hostilities and ceasefire in Ukraine: General Bajwa

Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said his country has consistently called for the cessation of hostilities and ceasefire in Ukraine.

"Pakistan is deeply concerned about the conflict in Ukraine. Russian invasion against Ukraine is very unfortunate," Pakistan's army chief said, adding, "Pakistan has also dispatched humanitarian assistance to Ukraine."

On the question of terrorism, the army chief reiterated that "our commitment against terrorism remains unwavering", however, he added that the "threat of terrorism remains".

"For decades conflict on our western side has meant spillover effect on our economy, that is why Pakistan has been working closely with Afghanistan," General Bajwa asserted.

"Consequences of not addressing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan will again make it a terrorist haven which led to 9/11," he said, adding, "We must incentivise Afghanistan for their positive change and behaviour."

General Bajwa pointed out that, "Disengagement with Afghanistan is not an option." The army chief said a peaceful and prosperous western side of Pakistan including South Asia was the country's goal as he added that extremism and radicalism need to eliminated.

"Pakistan is a country at the crossroads of economic and strategic challenges," General Bajwa said.

(With inputs from Agencies)