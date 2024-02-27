Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi indicted in Al-Qadir Trust case
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. Photograph:(AFP)
Story highlights
The hearing reportedly took place at the Adiala jail on Feb 28 where Khan is currently incarcerated in Toshakhana, cipher and illegal marriage cases.
Jailed former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on Tuesday (Feb 28) were indicted in a $241mn reference case for alleged land misappropriation in the name of Al-Qadir University Trust.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.