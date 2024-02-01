Who is Bushra Bibi, the prayerful wife of ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan?

Pakistan's former World Cup-winning cricket captain-turned-politician, Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, found themselves sentenced to jail and fined over $2 million each in a corruption case. The development from a satellite town close to Islamabad on Jan 31 captivated people worldwide, prompting a closer look into the intriguing life of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi.

Unlike Khan's previous high-profile marriages to British socialite Jemima Goldsmith and journalist Reham Khan, his union with Bushra Bibi in 2018 was a low-profile ceremony that resonated with his public displays of devotion to Islam in a deeply religious Pakistani society.

Who is Bushra Bibi?

Bushra Bibi formerly known as Bushra Maneka, maintains a mysterious aura. Concealed behind a veil and known for her role as a faith healer with a small following, she rose to national prominence in Pakistan due to her spiritual engagements with Imran Khan, and finally their marriage.

The couple's journey took an unexpected turn when rumours circulated that Khan sought advice from Bushra Bibi after meeting at a 13th Century Sufi shrine.

The consequent rumour followed about a dream she had foretold that their marriage was the key to Khan becoming prime minister and prosperity in Pakistan. Six months after their marital union, Imran Khan indeed assumed office.

However, the second part of that dream did not really materialise. Khan's tenure witnessed economic collapse, soaring living costs, political opponents jailed, increase in human rights violations and more violence in separatism-hit Balochistan.

Khan's political career neared a collapse with his ousting by a parliamentary vote of no confidence in 2022 and subsequent arrest in 2023.

What now?

Now, both Khan and Bushra Bibi face legal troubles, with Khan serving a 10-year sentence for illegally profiting from state gifts during his term as prime minister, in a case dubbed as Toshakhana case.

Additionally, Bushra also faces a case filed by her former husband, Khawar Maneka, alleging fraudulent marriage and fornication.

Despite the political turmoil surrounding the couple, Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), dismisses the charges as politically motivated. PTI's acting chairman, Gohar Ali Khan, claims that Bushra Bibi has no link to the state gifts case.

As the legal battles unfold, Bushra Bibi, now in her 40s, finds herself under house arrest in Islamabad.

The unfolding saga adds another layer to the complex discourse surrounding Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, from a mystical marriage to the corridors of power and, ultimately, the judicial system.