Pak President Arif Alvi visits Chinese embassy after Karachi University blast

After the car explosion at Karachi University killed four people including three Chinese nationals, Pakistan President Arif Alvi visited the Chinese embassy on Saturday to express solidarity with the people and the government of China.

The blast had taken place inside the premises of the university as the Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Pak president offered heartfelt condolences over the death of Chinese nationals in the terrorist attack in Karachi on April 26.

While speaking with the interim Chinese envoy, President Alvi said that the entire Pakistan nation was saddened and shocked over the unfortunate incident adding that he shared the grief of his Chinese brothers and sisters.

The president also emphasised that Pakistan would leave no stone unturned in order to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and would bring the elements involved in the incident to justice.

President Arif Alvi stated that certain hostile countries were behind the incident and alleged that these elements wanted to disrupt the Pak-China friendship and hinder the CPEC project.

The president highlighted that both countries enjoyed a deep, all-weather friendship and were strongly committed to strengthening ties further. The interim Chinese envoy Pang Chunxue thanked the Pak president for visiting the embassy and expressed hope that the culprits would be apprehended soon.

Pang also emphasised the long history of close cooperation between the two nations adding that it would continue in the future

