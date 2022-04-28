Who is Shari Baloch? The woman suicide bomber who attacked Pakistan’s Karachi University

Disclaimer: WION does not endorse terrorism or any other kind of violence. As a responsible media organisation, WION gives priority to reporting facts without glorifying any perpetrators or the heinous acts done by any individual or group.

Pakistan was rocked by a suicide bombing that killed four outside Karachi University. Three Chinese tutors and their Pakistani driver died in a targeted suicide bombing at varsity’s Confucius Institute on Tuesday afternoon.

The blast carried out by the Majeed Brigade of separatist Balochistan Liberation Army sent shockwaves as this was the first suicide bombing by a woman from the militant organisation.

Days later, her identity was revealed to be Shari Baloch, a secondary school teacher in her native Kech district.

Who is Shari Baloch?

According to Afghan journalist Bashir Ahmad Gwakh, Shari Baloch was a 30-year-old woman who had a Master's degree in Zoology and pursued MPhil in education while teaching at a school.

Her husband is a dentist, while her father was a registrar at the University of Turbat recently and remained part of the district ombudsman's team for at least three years.

He has also served as Director to the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

She is survived by two kids —eight-year-old Mahrosh and four-year-old Meer Hassan—as per reports.

According to reports, the family is well educated and had no connection with any armed groups.

One brother is a tehsildar -- a grade 16 officer and another brother works at the district court. One of her uncles is a retired professor, an author and a rights activist. Two of her cousins are doctors.

As a student, Shaari had remained a member of the Baloch students' organisation and was aware of the Baloch genocide and occupation of Balochistan.

The involvement of Shari, an educated woman, in the attack has sent alarm bells ringing.

History of Baloch resistance

Balochistan has long sought independence from Pakistan and has been against China’s multi-billion-dollar One Belt One Road (OBOR) project, which seems to have been the reason behind the targeted attacks on the Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

The BLA, operating out of Balochistan, has been leading a low-level insurgency against Islamabad, and the Pakistani establishment has retaliated with a brutal crackdown on activists, often on the basis of suspicion, thus drawing international condemnation.

