Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif meets OIC General secretary, discusses Kashmir issue

Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is on his first foreign trip since taking office, recently met with Hissein Brahim Taha, the General Secretary of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), about the Jammu and Kashmir issue, ongoing violence in Israel, and the global rise of Islamophobia.

As per a press release by the Pakistan PM's office, Sharif thanked the OIC General Secretary for the organisation's "consistent and unequivocal" support in the Kashmir issue between Pakistan and its neighbour India.

He also urged the organisation to "lead the diplomatic endeavours towards facilitating a peaceful and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people".

The two dignitaries also discussed the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian clashes and the violence that took place at the Al-Aqsa mosque.

There were also discussions about combating global Islamophobia and the necessity for aid for the Afghan people.

Sharif also extended an invitation to Pakistan to Secretary-General Taha, who accepted it.

The Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan has existed since the two countries gained independence from British rule in 1947.

Since 1948, India has sought a solution to the problem. On January 1, 1948, the country petitioned the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for a resolution. Following this, a ceasefire was imposed in order to hold a plebiscite; however, no agreement could be achieved.

Although the UNSC has not passed a resolution on the 'India-Pakistan question' since 1972, Islamabad continues to raise the issue on its own and through organisations such as the OIC.

The Pakistan Prime Minister is presently on his way to the United Arab Emirates after finishing a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia (UAE).

Shehbaz will pay a visit to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, according to an official announcement from the PM's office.

