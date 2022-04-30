Watch | 'Reham Khan was paid to write book on me': Imran Khan hints in speech

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's personal life has always been a topic of conversation, mainly for the wrong reasons.

Adding to the controversies surrounding his prior marriages Imran Khan claimed on Friday that the Sharif family "paid a woman" to publish a book against him during the 2018 general elections, a clear reference to his ex-wife Reham Khan (his second wife).

He claimed that the mafia (Sharif family) is once again planning a character assassination and that something could be released after Eid.

For the first time since its release, the former Pakistani prime minister alluded to the book in a vague way at a public event in Multan.

He also mentioned his first ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith, at the gathering, saying she had to deal with legal challenges and accusations from the "Sharif mafia" that she was a member of the Jewish community.

From 1995 through 2004, Jemima Goldsmith was married to Imran Khan for about 9 years.

Jemima detailed anti-Semitic attacks she encountered in Pakistan in various interviews after the divorce.

Anti-Imran Khan rallies were organised in front of Jemima's London home following Imran Khan's removal from the prime ministership.

Just days before the 2018 elections, Reham Khan published a divisive book.

Despite claims that the release was meant to harm Imran's election prospects at the time, he was elected Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018 and was recently ousted from power following a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

"They're the ones that hired a woman to write a book against me during the 2018 election." After Eid, they'll try to assassinate my character once more. I have a message for them... "I will fight them as long as I live," Imran declared.

In addition to talking about his prior wives, Imran also accused incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of ordering the largest number of encounters during his stint as Punjab Chief Minister.

He claimed that "mafias" threaten and pressure people to get things done over the previous three decades, shedding light on how they operate. He did say, though, that he will keep speaking out against the "mafias."

Reham Khan moved to Twitter to sarcastically ask whether the 'money' Imran Khan was referring to was 'to put up with him for a year.'

"Please ask him how much did they pay me to marry him? To put up with him for a year? And how much did they pay him to pursue me relentlessly!! Paranoia is a disease!!" Reham Khan said.