Pak did not achieve anything from Kargil war, Nawaz Sharif says

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif has pinned responsibility on "certain generals" in the army for dragging the country into Kargil war with India and highlighted how the country's soldiers were left without food and weapons during the clash.

Nawaz Sharif, who was the prime minister during the 1999 India Pakistan war said, "People who were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of our soldiers in Kargil. It was a call by few generals. We were thrown into war. It was painful for me to learn when our soldier at peaks, let alone food, didn't have weapons. Lives were sacrificed. But what did the country or community achieve?"

The almost three-month long war ended with a decisive Indian victory and Indian forces were able to clear Kargil sector of the then state of Jammu and Kashmir -- that the Pakistani forces had attempted to occupy.

He said, "The forces behind Kargil were the same forces who, to save face on October 12, 1999 plotted coup in the country and martial law was declared. Pervez Musharraf and his cohort used the army for personal gains."

Sharif was speaking at a PDM rally in Quetta, Balochistan. This is the third such rally of PDM -- earlier being in Gujranwala and Karachi.

He also took on Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG of Pakistan's Spy agency ISI General Faiz Hameed -- a subject taboo in the country with no politician touching it.

Sharif said, "General Bajwa stole the mandate of 2018 Pakistani elections. He made Imran Niazi as Pakistan prime minister which goes against the mandate."

This is the second time Sharif has publically taken the name of country's powerful army chief, and has spoken about his involvement in Pakistani politics.