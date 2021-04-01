Pak cabinet move against imports from India seen as overturning PM's decision

The Pakistan cabinet on Thursday rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to allow the import of white sugar by India.

Khan, who is also Minister-in-charge for Commerce, approved the Economic Coordination Committee's recommendation to allow sugar imports, according to a document accessed by WION.

However, some minister from the Imran administration rejected the proposal over the removal of special status from the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Pakistan to again import cotton from India?



Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the lifting of ban on import of cotton from India in an effort to reopen the Indo-Pak trade.@MollyGambhir speaks with WION's Pakistan bureau chief @AnasMallick for more pic.twitter.com/sUKvN1AXqM — WION (@WIONews) March 31, 2021 ×

New Delhi in August 2019 abrogated Article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, a move that angered Islamabad and further strained ties between both nations.

Also read | Flip flop! Pakistan makes a U-turn on import of cotton, sugar from India, citing Kashmir

"Today, the Cabinet reviewed the ECC decision to import sugar and cotton from India and cabinet after debate came to the decision to defer the matter," Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

"There was this impression that relations with India are progressing towards normalcy and that trade is resuming, all members including PM unequivocally express that untill India reviews its decision of Aug 5, 2019, it will not be possible to return to a normal relationship with India."

After the conclusion of the cabinet meeting, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid told reporters that the import of sugar and cotton from India will be deferred till "India reverses its decision of removal of Article 370 from Kashmir".

According to the sources, Rashid, Qureshi, Shireen Mazari, and Asad Umar opposed the proposal by ECC of imports from India.

