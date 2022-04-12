Newly elected Pak PM Sharif to visit China, Saudi Arabia: Report

Newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will likely travel to China and Suadi Arabia as his first official visit, local media reported.

The Express Tribune newspaper, quoting a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader, said that Sharif will be first heading to Saudi and then Beijing.

Earlier in the day, China congratulated Sharif for becoming the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan, saying that Beijing looks forward to building a "high quality" US $60 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)”.

As soon as it was made clear that Imran Khan would lose the no-confidence motion moved by the joint opposition led by Sharif on April 10, the Chinese state media projected that the all-weather ties between the two countries would get better under him than during Khan's government.

Sharif had spoken highly of China-Pakistan ties in his victory speech.

He spoke about the special relations with China, calling the country "the most faithful friend and a partner through thick and thin".

"No matter what happens, no one can deprive the two countries of their friendship. This friendship will last till the day of judgment," he said and announced to speed up work on CPEC projects.

Meanwhile, immediately after assuming the office, Sharif on Tuesday cancelled two weekly-off days in the government offices.

He also announced changes in office timings. It will now start operating at 8 am instead of 10 am, reports ARY news.

The prime minister also issued directions for the implementation of relief measures announced by him yesterday in the National Assembly.

He has directed concerned authorities to ensure strict monitoring of Ramadan Bazars in order to ensure the provision of quality items to the people at reduced rates.

“No negligence in this regard will be tolerated,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.

