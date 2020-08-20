New picture of Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif surfaces online

A new picture of the ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has surfaced on social media which shows him walking on the streets of London with his son, Hassan Nawaz holding an umbrella.

Sharif, who was sentenced in a graft case by an accountability court has been out on a bail on medical grounds and since the past 9months, been out of the country.

His recent picture was also shared by his daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif over social media who took to twitter, her tweet praised her fathers while expressing best wishes for his earlier recovery that would pave way for his return to the country.

اللّہ نے بہت کم لوگوں کو ایسی قسمت سے نوازا ہے کہ ان کے دکھ پر کڑوڑوں آنکھیں بھیگ جاتی ہیں اور ان کی ایک جھلک،ایک مسکراہٹ سے کڑوڑوں چہرے کھل اٹھتے ہیں۔ پاکستان کی ترقی اور اب سلامتی کے لیئے پاکستان کے عوام کی امید آپ ہیں۔اللّہ آپ کو صحت عطا فرمائے اور جلد اپنے گھر واپس لائے ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QrLKy7tLfU — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 19, 2020 ×

In May this year, 2 pictures of the ousted Prime Minister had surfaced on social media which led to criticism on the government, while the government raised questions on the condition of Nawaz Sharif’s health and questioned the credibility of the medical reports, on the basis of which he was allowed to go out.

Meanwhile, on Monday while hearing a case against Nawaz Sharif, a judge of the Islamabad High Court remarked that due his initial bail becoming ineffective, Nawaz Sharif was an “absconder”, the court sought details of Nawaz Sharif’s bail and his subsequent flying abroad for treatment in its next hearing that is to be done on Thursday (today).

Ex-premier Nawaz Sharif got active in country’s politics on Wednesday. Pakistan’s former premier Nawaz Sharif gets active in the country's politics. According to sources, he not only contacted PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed the political situation in the country but contacted twice in the past 24 hours to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman.

The former prime minister made a telephonic call to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and discussed the prevailing political situation in the country.