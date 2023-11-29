Nepal becomes first South Asia nation to register same-sex marriage

Authorities in a village in Nepal registered first same-sex marriage in the Himalayan nation in what is being termed as a 'historic' step in the largely conservative country. The development came after country's Supreme Court passed an interim order that removed obstacles in the path of such marriages.

Thirty-six-year-old Ram Bahadur (Maya) Gurung (36), who was born male but identifies as female got married to Surendra Pandey (26), who was born male and identifies as one. The union was registered formally at Dordi village in Lumjung district which is in the western part of the country.

"We are both very happy. Like us, all others in our community are happy too," said Pandey as quoted by Reuters.

"We are both very happy. Like us, all others in our community are happy too," said Pandey as quoted by Reuters.

Both of them have been in relationship for nine years. They got married in 2016 but did not have marriage registration certificate.

"We have issued the marriage registration certificate to the couple in consideration of the Supreme Court order and instructions from relevant government authorities," said Hem Raj Kafle, chief administrative officer of the Dordi rural municipality.

Nepal's Supreme Court allowed marriage registration of same-sex couples by issuing an interim order pending a final verdict.

Historic development, says activist

Sunil Babu Pant, who founded Nepal's prominent gay rights organisation Blue Diamond Society hailed the latest development and said that it was a win for sexual and gender minorities who have been demanding equal right and recognition of their marriages.

"It is historic," said Pant who is a former lawmaker. He said that this was first such marriage registration in South Asia.

"It will open the door for them to jointly open bank accounts, own and transfer property like just any other couples."

In Asia, Taiwan is the only other country that legally recognises same-sex marriages.

Nepal is a Hindu-majority nation. Nepali population has become more progressive since the end of Maoist insurgency in the year 2006.