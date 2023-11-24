Pro-monarchy and anti-govt supporters clash with each in Nepal, 30 injured

A group of protesters clashed with the police in Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Thursday (Nov 23) demanding the restoration of the monarchy that was abolished around 15 years ago.

At least 30 people, including five policemen, were injured as Nepalese riot police used batons and tear gas to disperse the protesters belonging to two different groups who were clashing with each other.

Different demonstrations were organised by two political groups against the government.

Two groups clash with each other

The Youth Organisation Nepal (YON) affiliated to the main Opposition Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) [CPN UML], demanded the ouster of Prachanda-led present coalition government and ending corruption.

While the pro-monarchy Durga Prasai Group sought the restoration of the Hindu state in Nepal.

While the members of the YON staged a protest rally at the Tinkune area near the Tribhuvan International Airport, the Durga Prasai group organised the protest in the Balkhu area on the outskirts of Kathmandu.

PTI news agency, citing eyewitnesses, reported that the security personnel deployed at the venue fired a dozen tear gas shells and water cannons after the protestors tried to enter the prohibited area in Balkhu.

Traffic was severely impacted in at lease dozens of areas in the capital due to the agitations organised by two opposing groups.

The two groups earlier planned to protest at Maitighar Mandala near the Prime Minister's Office and the Parliament building.

Nepal's tryst with democracy

But the government issued a month-long prohibitory order in the area, forcing them to shift their agitation venue.

"Police only tried to contain a huge anarchic crowd of protesters," Jitendra Basnet, the top official in the city administration of Kathmandu, in whose downtown area public protests are banned, told Reuters news agency.

Nepal was a monarchical state for 239 years until 2008, when a specially elected assembly abolished the system under terms of an accord that ended a Maoist insurgency, which killed 17,000 people between 1996 and 2006, and established a federal republic.

However, political instability has continued to haunt Nepal since then, with over 10 changes of government, hobbling economic development and forcing millions of young people to seek work mainly in Malaysia, South Korea and the Middle East.