Nawaz Sharif unlikely to return to Pakistan before September 10 to face charges

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif is unlikely to come back to country by September 10 to face cases against him. Pakistani media reported that as Sharif's surgeries were scheduled later this month, it was unlikely that the former premier would return as he has been instructed by Islamabad High Court.

The court has threatened Nawaz Sharif with legal proceedings for absconding if he fails to return to Pakistan by September 10.

Pakistani media quoted sources to say that senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) have also requested Nawaz Sharif to ensure that he was fully healthy before facing any cases against him.

Nawaz Sharif had left for London in November 2019 after Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks to receive medical treatment.

That Nawaz Sharif was not likely to come back before September 10 was reinforced by his brother Shabaz Sharif's quotes in Pakistani media.

Shabaz Sharif has been quoted as hinting that there was no "immediate plan to return".

