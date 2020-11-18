Nawaz Sharif admitted to London hospital after severe kidney pain

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of the former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif has said that PML-N supremo is being treated for severe kidney pain.

Nawaz Sharif was taken to a west London hospital on Tuesday morning after developing severe kidney pain.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam said on Tuesday that the former Prime Minister due to pain could not participate in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting that was chaired by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman today.



MNS could not participate in the PDM meeting today because of severe kidney pain that he is being treated for therefore I am representing him. Would request for prayers. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 17, 2020 ×

“Mian Nawaz Sharif (MNS) could not participate in the PDM meeting today because of severe kidney pain that he is being treated for, therefore, I am representing him. Would request for prayers,” she tweeted.

Nawaz Sharif developed kidney pain late on Monday night and was taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning after it was observed that he was continuing to feel unwell.

The family source confirmed that Nawaz Sharif has kidney stones for which he is being treated.

(With inputs from agencies)