Islamic States claims responsibility for Kabul hotel attack

Militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on an Afghanistan hotel frequented by Chinese businessmen.

The group in a statement posted on its Telegram channel said two of its personnel "attacked a big hotel frequented by Chinese diplomats and businessmen in Kabul, where they detonated two explosive devices hidden inside two bags."

As per the group, the two explosives targeted two separate locations, one of them targeted a party for Chinese guests and the other targeted the reception hall.

IS has identified the two fighters as Abu Umar and Abdul Jabbar, reported AFP.

The statement further disclosed that while one of the two fighters started detonating explosive devices he had taped on hotel room doors and shot at guests the other fighter tossed hand grenades at Taliban officers who were attempting to stop them.

Witnesses as per AFP reported multiple blasts and several bursts of blasts.

The group claims that 30 people were killed or wounded at Kabul's Longan Hotel.

However, Italian non-governmental organisation Emergency NGO, which operates a hospital just one kilometre from the blast site said that the Monday attack resulted in 21 casualties. Three of the people were dead on arrival, it is still not known whether the dead were civilians or attackers.

As per a Twitter statement by Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, no foreigners were killed in the attack.

"All the guests of the hotel have been rescued and no foreigner was killed. Only two foreign guests were injured when they threw themselves from an upper storey."

The hotel is popular among Chinese businessmen who flocked to Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

(With inputs from agencies)

