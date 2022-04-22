In Lahore rally, former Pak PM Imran Khan targets military in veiled reference, praises India again  

Former prime minister (PM) Imran Khan seems to be in no mood to accept defeat. The leader is instead looking to wage a war against the "imported government".

Khan is asking to hold the elections early or else his supporters will reach the capital in a bid to overthrow current PM Shehbaz Sharif government.

The leader seems to have given an indirect warning to military establishment of the Pakistan, media reports said.

While giving the ultimatum in an hour-long speech during a rally, he has also asked to rectify their “mistake” of ousting him.

On Thursday night, former PM addressed supporters of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in rally at Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore.

While praising India again, Khan said, "Hindustan's foreign policy is for its people. How come our foreign policy can be for others."

He targetted the new coalition government and those who helped them come to power.

In a veiled reference to the military, the leader, said, "Those who had committed this mistake of ousting my government should rectify it by holding fresh elections without any delay."

"Wait for my call when I will invite you to Islamabad. I am not giving a call just to the PTI but all Pakistanis. I want to make it clear that I don't want confrontation. The actual party has just begun, our campaign will intensify [...] wait for my call. I don't want anything else except early elections," he said.

The leader thanked the people of Lahore for thronging the rally in large numbers.

