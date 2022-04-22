Imran Khan spent USD 5 million on helicopter rides to home, alleges minister

Pakistan's newly appointed Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan incurred the expense of more than USD 5 million just on helicopter trips from Prime Minister's House to his private residence. She was quoted by Pakistani news outlet Dawn.

As per the report, the minister made the claim at a press conference in Islamabad.

The minister did not stop there, she also claimed that Imran Khan made Rs 142 million by selling state gifts from the Toshakhana.

Toshakhana of the Pakistani state officially holds gifts received by Pakistan prime minister and president.

Aurangzeb claimed that Khan paid only 20 per cent retention money on the gifts.

The information minister said Khan will have to show the money trail and the receipts as the Toshakhana gifts cannot be sold.

"Where is the money trail for the gifts you (Imran) retained?," she asked. She was quoted by news agency Press Trust of India.

"The PTI-led (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) government introduced a law to procure gifts from the Toshakhana at 50% of its original cost, but despite the law being introduced during their tenure, Imran Khan purchased the gift at 20% of the cost," Aurangzeb said.