Imran Khan's ex-wife Rehman Khan ties knot to US-based Pak actor Mirza Bilal in a private Nikkah ceremony 

Reham Khan, ex-wife of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan tied knot to Mirza Bilal on December 23. The couple got married in a simple and private Nikkah ceremony in Seattle, US, PTI reported.

We Hope from @MirzaBilal__ to keep our sister very very Happy and Congratulations to Both for new Life and again Congratulations to Both Families @RehamKhan1

Expressing her happiness, the 49-year-old British-Pakistan journalist sharing the news on Twitter posted pics with the caption reading, "We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of @MirzaBilal_ parents & my son as my Vakeel."

We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of ⁦@MirzaBilal__⁩ parents & my son as my Vakeel. pic.twitter.com/960WQjgNqU — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022 ×

Bilal, 36, is a US-based Pakistani actor and satirist.

PK online portal reported that Bilal is a corporate professional, former model and an actor who has also been part of "The 4 Men Show" and "National Alien Broadcast."

As per reports, this is the third marriage for both Reham and Mirza.

Reham and Imran Khan were married in 2014-2015. This was the second marriage of Reham that lasted for nearly 10 months. They got divorced in 2015, Gew News reported.

After her divorce, she released her autobiography in 2018 titled "Rehman Khan" which talked about her married life with the PTI chief Imran Khan, drugs and the abuse she faced.

Bilal was first married to Ijaz Rehman, who was a psychiatrist. They both got married in 1993 and got divorced 12 years later in 2005.



(With inputs from agencies)