'Highest stakes' in the resolution of Rohingya issue: India

India has said that it has "highest stakes" in the resolution of Rohingya issue and called for "safe, sustainable and speedy" repatriation of the refugees from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

Speaking at the 45th Session of the Human Rights Council First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India in Geneva, Pawan Badhe said,"As the only land neighbour of both Bangladesh and Myanmar, India has the highest stakes and abiding interest in early resolution of the issue."

"We remain committed towards ensuring safe, sustainable and speedy repatriation of displaced persons from Rakhine State currently in Bangladesh to Myanmar based on the understanding reached between the two countries. We will continue to support efforts in this direction," Badhe asserted.

India has reached out to both Bangladesh and Myanmar and "has been following a humanitarian approach to the Rakhine issue", according to India statement at the HRC.

When it comes to Myanmar's Rakhine State, India has given $25 million grant assistance to Myanmar over a period of 5 years to implement socio-economic projects such as housing, education, power and water supply. To Bangladesh, five tranches of relief assistance have been provided.

The Indian diplomat also said, that New Delhi "believes that there is a need to continue constructive and fruitful engagement with Myanmar and to recognize Myanmar’s efforts towards implementation of the Annan Commission recommendations.".

Advisory Commission on Rakhine State, headed by former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan called for socio-economic development of both Buddhist and Rohingya Muslim communities in Rakhine state and gave certain recommendations which include a review of Myanmar's citizenship law of 1982. The law had stripped Rohingyas of Myanmar's citizenship.