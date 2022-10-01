Hazara women protest against 'genocide' after bombing in Afghanistan's capital

Following a suicide bombing that left 20 people dead, largely young Hazara women, on Friday, dozens of women from the minority ethnic group protested in the nation's capital on Saturday.

In the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of Kabul, a bomber detonated himself on Friday during a test-taking session for students preparing for university entrance examinations.

The minority Hazara population lives in the western neighbourhood, a largely Shiite Muslim enclave, and is a historically persecuted group that has recently been the subject of some of Afghanistan's most violent atrocities.

The United Nations has put the death toll at 24, despite the police reporting at least 20 deaths.

About 50 women marched passed a hospital in Dasht-e-Barchi on Saturday while chanting, "Stop Hazara genocide, it's not a crime to be a Shiite." Several assault victims were being treated there.

An AFP journalist stated that angry protestors carrying "Stop killing Hazaras" placards were dressed in black hijabs and headscarves.

According to eyewitnesses, the suicide attacker went off in the women's area of the gender-segregated auditorium.

Later, a crowd of protesters assembled in front of the hospital and screamed slogans under the watchful eye of dozens of Taliban who were highly armed and some of them had rocket-propelled grenade launchers.

Women's protests have become dangerous since the hardline Taliban seized control again in August of last year, with many protesters being jailed and gatherings being dispersed by Taliban soldiers firing rounds in the air.

The incident at the Kaaj Higher Educational Center on Friday has not yet been linked to any particular organisation.

(with inputs from agencies)

