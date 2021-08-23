Gun battle between soldiers and assailants at Kabul airport; 1 Afghan guard killed

The German army said on Monday that an Afghan guard was killed after German and US forces joined in a gun battle at Kabul airport as Afghan guards and unknown assailants exchanged fire.

"This morning at 4.13 am, there was an exchange of fire between Afghan guards and unknown assailants at the north gate of Kabul airport. An Afghan guard was killed, three others injured," the German army said adding that none of its soldiers was killed during the exchange of fire.

Watch:

Thousands of Afghans including women and children have been camping outside Kabul airport in an attempt to get inside the compound to catch flights out of Afghanistan.

At 5 p.m., Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas will chair another meeting of the Federal government’s crisis unit. The situation in #Kabul remains very difficult, gates are either fully or temporarily closed today. Evacuations of people on the airport continue. #Afghanistan — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) August 22, 2021 ×

UK's defence ministry had earlier said that at least seven Afghans were killed around the airport amid the chaos on Saturday.

In Pics: Shocking images of children at Kabul airport amid evacuation

The US and coalition partners have been carrying out mass evacuation airlifting diplomats, personnel including Afghans who helped in the fight against the Taliban for the past 20 years.

President Biden on Sunday enlisted the support of major airlines in order to speed up the evacuation process as thousands continued to be stranded at the airport.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin enacted Civil Reserve Air Fleet in order to help ease the bottleneck of people stranded at the Hamid Karzai international airport.

The US has already evacuated nearly 25,000 personnel since August 14 even as tens of thousands still remain to be pulled out of Afghanistan.

(With inputs from Agencies)

