Shocking images of children at Kabul airport amid evacuation

Children passed to soldiers over razor-wire fences

Amid chaotic scenes at Kabul airport with children being stretched across the wall, President Biden acknowledged searing scenes at the airport which have included babies and children being passed to soldiers over razor-wire fences and men clinging to the outside of departing planes.

But he said they were part of the cost of departure.

"There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain and loss and heartbreaking images you see," Biden said as US marines have been left to tackle the huge humanitarian crisis at Hamid Karzai international airport.

A heart-breaking video showing a US Marine lifting a baby over a razor wire-topped wall at Kabul's airport caught global attention amid the chaos of thousands trying to flee Afghanistan newly controlled by the Taliban.

The video, which shows the infant, its diaper slipping off, being pulled up by one arm high above a crowd of Afghans seeking to enter the airport.

