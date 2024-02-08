Chinese 'spy' ship to dock in Maldives coast. India is keeping a close eye

Chinese research 'spy' vessel Xiang Yang Hong 03 is expected to dock at the Male seaport on Thursday (Feb 8) for 'rotation of personnel and replenishment' amid a worsening of ties between India and Maldives, whose new president has taken a pro-China and anti-India foreign policy pivot. New Delhi is keeping a close watch on the developments.

Although the dual-use survey ship is capable of both civilian research and military surveillance, the Maldivian government has claimed that it will only be allowed into the port for operational turnaround, adding that it will bit conduct any 'research' in the region.

Despite Male's assurances, experts are wary of the intentions of the Chinese ship, which has been observed roaming in a rather surreptitious way in key strategic locations such as the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the Bay of Bengal, and the Arabian Sea.

Notably, after the ship left the port of Sanya in China, its crew was pulled up by the Indonesia Navy for switching off its transponder at least three times.

Chinese research vessels, often perceived as spy ships, have been making regular forays into the Indian Ocean, heightening concerns about China's increasing maritime presence.

The same ship was expected to dock in Colombo, Sri Lanka for maritime research on Monday (Feb 5). However, owing to New Delhi's objections, the Sri Lankan government decided to close its ports to any Chinese surveillance ships.

Ever since President Mohamed Muizzu came to power, he has taken a pro-China pivot while moving away from the island nation's traditional friend India.

After his China visit last month which was a departure from the tradition of a Maldivian president visiting India as the first foreign nation after election, Muizzu thanked Beijing for its "selfless assistance" for development funds.

Experts are of the view that Muizzu is following the line taken by his mentor and former president Abdulla Yameen, who ruled the island nation for five years and borrowed heavily from China.

As per World Bank estimates, Maldives owes China about 43 per cent of its national debt which comes up to $3 billion - the majority of which was accrued during Yameen's rule.

On Wednesday (Feb 7), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a warning to Maldives, saying it was at a high risk of "external and overall debt distress" due to taking shark loans from China for development projects.