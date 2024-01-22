Indian Navy keeps watch as Chinese vessel heads towards Maldives

In a developing maritime situation, the Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the Chinese ocean research vessel XIANG YANG HONG 03, which is reported to be heading towards Male, the capital of the Maldives. Defence sources have confirmed to WION that the Indian Navy is well aware of the presence of the vessel and has been monitoring its movement.

According to a social media post by @detresfa_ on X (formerly Twitter), the XIANG YANG HONG 03 is "heading to Male, Maldives" and has a history of conducting ocean surveys, with documented instances in 2019 and 2020. The vessel has been observed in key strategic locations such as the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the Bay of Bengal, and the Arabian Sea. Chinese research vessels, often perceived as spy ships, have been making regular forays into the Indian Ocean, heightening concerns about China's increasing maritime presence.

XIANG YANG HONG 03 the Chinese ocean research vessel heading to Male, Maldives is no stranger to the region, having conducted ocean surveys in 2019 & 2020, the vessel has been observed in the IOR, Bay of Bengal & Arabian Sea raising fresh concerns in #India https://t.co/WsiMOzjYkZ pic.twitter.com/8iDzCSuVEg — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) January 22, 2024 ×

This anticipated visit of the Chinese research vessel to the Maldives coincides with the efforts of the new Maldivian government, led by President Mohamed Muizzu, to strengthen ties with China. President Muizzu recently visited China, where he signed new agreements and expanded engagements with Beijing.