China-Nepal border row: Nepal rebuffs reports of Chinese construction on its soil

After reports emerged of China construction buildings in Nepal's Humla district, the Nepal government said there is no border dispute with China.

The Nepalese government said China was constructing the building on its land. The government said it was serious about reports emerging in sections of the media while adding that local administrative officers had reached ground zero in Humla district and as soon as the team sends the report of the chief district magistrate of Humla district is presented, it will be made public.

Nepal foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali asserted that his country does not have any border dispute with China. He said that even if there is a "small dispute, we can resolve it by sitting amongst ourselves."

The foreign minister said at a press conference that a similar news item had appeared three years ago and after that the country's inter-ministry committee had made an inquiry and found that the building that China had built was one kilometre from the border in its area. "Therefore, this time the building that is being talked about can also be built in the same area of ​​China," the minister added.

The chair of Namkha Rural Municipality had told Kathmandu Post that, "Chinese side claimed that the area where the houses are built falls within the Chinese territory".

However, the Chinese mission in Nepal had said that, "the building mentioned by the media has been verified to be on the Chinese side of the China-Nepal border" and "Nepali side may make verifications again".

"China and Nepal have no territorial disputes. The two sides have always maintained close communication on border affairs," it added.



The Nepalese government has asked Dattaraj Hamal, assistant chief district officer of Humla district to write a clarification within 24 hours for providing a wrong information to the media houses.

Meanwhile, China also rebuffed reports that it constructed buildings on the Nepali side of the Nepal-China border. Reacting to a question, the Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy called China and Nepal "friendly neighbours".



