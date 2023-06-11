ugc_banner

Biparjoy cyclone to turn 'extremely severe', India's Gujarat, Maharashtra on alert, Pakistan to be worst hit

Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

High waves have been observed at Tithal Beach in India's Gujarat state's Valsad on the Arabian Sea coast Photograph:(AFP)

Biparjoy cyclone news: The latest forecast suggests that Biparjoy will turn into extremely severe cyclonic storm and will affect vast Indian and Pakistani coastlines respectively, along the Arabian Sea.

Biparjoy cyclonic storm, which was deemed a 'very severe' cyclonic storm, is very likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. However, in a major respite for the populations living along the Arabian sea's coastline in the state of Gujarat, the likely extremely severe cyclonic storm may not hit the Porbandar coast as per the current forecast, according to Indian Meteorological Department.

In its latest forecast, the IMD said the cyclone will move north-northeastwards gradually during the next 24 hours, before moving north-north-westward during the subsequent three days.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall in Pakistan, near Karachi, according to the latest forecast.

