Biparjoy cyclone to turn 'extremely severe', India's Gujarat, Maharashtra on alert, Pakistan to be worst hit

Biparjoy cyclonic storm, which was deemed a 'very severe' cyclonic storm, is very likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. However, in a major respite for the populations living along the Arabian sea's coastline in the state of Gujarat, the likely extremely severe cyclonic storm may not hit the Porbandar coast as per the current forecast, according to Indian Meteorological Department.

In its latest forecast, the IMD said the cyclone will move north-northeastwards gradually during the next 24 hours, before moving north-north-westward during the subsequent three days.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall in Pakistan, near Karachi, according to the latest forecast.

