Dhaka, Bangladesh

Speaking in a televised address to mark Victory Day, Bangladesh's caretaker government's head and interim leader Muhammad Yunus on Monday (Dec 16) said that general elections will be held in late 2025 or early 2026.

Yunus has been facing a lot of pressure to appoint the "chief advisor" of the country after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was toppled in a student-led uprising in August.

The 84-year-old leader has been heading a temporary administration which has been formed to tackle what he has termed as the "extremely tough" challenge to restoring democratic institutions in the South Asian nation.

In his address, Yunus said “If political consensus dictates that we have to, and I repeat, ‘have to,’ complete the election with minimal reforms and an accurate voter list, it may be possible to hold the election by the end of 2025,” as reported by Bloomberg.

"Election dates could be fixed by the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026," said Yunus.

Yunus launches commission to carry out reforms

Various commissions have been launched by Yunus to oversee the reforms and decide on an election date.

"Throughout, I have emphasised that reforms should take place first before the arrangements for an election. If the political parties agree to hold the election on an earlier date with minimum reforms, such as having a flawless voter list, the election could be held by the end of November," he said.

Yunus added that the elections will be delayed by a few months if the full list of electoral reforms is included.

“The task is more challenging this time because voters did not participate in the last three elections, and the voter list has not been verified for over 15 years," said Yunus, as reported by The Daily Star.

According to Yunus, the key reforms needed are an updated voter list which is a "complex" challenge that will require stripping of false names from lists.

Yunus said dreamt of "ensuring 100 per cent voter turnout" in the elections. "If this can be achieved, no government will ever dare to strip citizens of their voting rights again," he stated.

77-year-old Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina was ousted from the country and had to flee by helicopter to neighbouring India after protesters, who were demanding the abolishment of quotas in civil service jobs, barged into the prime minister's palace.

The last general elections were held in Bangladesh in January in which Hasina had emerged victorious amid allegations of polls being farce and not fair.

(With inputs from agencies)