Bangladesh: Garment workers demand fair wage, vandalise factories in protest

Thousands of garment workers in Bangladesh took to the streets on Monday (Oct 30) in protests that resulted in factory vandalism and clashes with security forces.

They were demanding a nearly threefold increase in the minimum wage, as conditions for many workers remain challenging in this major global garment exporter, reported AFP.

The protests unfolded in key industrial areas. At least 10,000 workers in Gazipur, Bangladesh's largest industrial city, left their shifts to participate, while another 7,000 workers protested in the central towns of Ashulia and Hemayetpur.

The garment union leader of the Ashulia region contested the police figures, suggesting that the total number of protesters was closer to 100,000.

Factory vandalism and clashes with police

During the demonstrations, protesters resorted to vandalising factories and attempting to compel other workers to join their cause.

According to Sarwar Alam, the chief of the industrial police unit in Gazipur who spoke to AFP, at least 40 factories were damaged as protesters smashed windows and furniture. Security forces responded by firing tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the workers.

Despite being one of the world's leading garment exporters, Bangladesh's workers have been grappling with meager wages.

The basic monthly wage for these workers is a mere 8,300 taka ($75). Protests erupted after the manufacturers' association offered a 25 per cent wage increase, falling significantly short of the unions' demand for a new monthly minimum wage of 23,000 taka ($208).

Also watch | Bangladesh charges opposition leader with murder Prime Minister Hasina's government established a panel this year to address the minimum wage issue. Nevertheless, unions argue that influential manufacturers, some of whom are ministers and lawmakers, have historically influenced minimum wage negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies)