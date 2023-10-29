Bangladesh oppn leader arrested from Dhaka home ahead of elections

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the Secretary General of Bangladesh's main opposition party BNP has been detained by police on Sunday (Oct 29), the country's local media reports said. "Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been picked up by officers of the law enforcing agency," the Bangladesh Nationalist Party reportedly said.

This comes as Bangladesh witnessed violent incidents on Saturday (Oct 28) as police and BNP clashed between the BNP rallies and police which resulted in the killing of a police officer and a political activist while several others were left injured.

The BNP leader was apprehended by Detective Branch (DB) of Police from Dhaka's Gulshan area, a member of the BNP chairperson's press wing Shamsuddin Didar told local media.

While confirming the reports of Mirza Fakhrul Islam’s arrest, his wife Rahat Ara Begum said that some DB officers reached their house in the morning where her husband engaged in conversation with them.

As per reports, the police official took hold of hard disks from both the house and the building. About ten minutes later the officials returned and took away Mirza Fakhrul.

After what is seen as a crackdown by Police against the opposition leaders during anti-government protests in Dhaka's Kakrail area, BNP has called a nationwide strike on Sunday (Oct 29). According to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the strike will continue till 6 pm during the party’s rally at Naya Paltan.

According to a report from The Daily Star, law enforcement personnel used teargas canisters, sound grenades, and firearms to scatter the BNP leaders and supporters who had assembled in Nayapaltan and the vicinity throughout the Saturday (Oct 28) morning.

US to review incidents for 'possible visa restrictions'

In a statement on Saturday, the United States condemned the ensuing violence and called for "calm and restraint on all sides and will review all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions." "We will be reviewing all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions," it added.

Commenting on the arrest which comes as Bangladesh is expected to head for elections in January next year, DB Additional Deputy Commissioner (Gulshan Division) Hafiz Al Asad said that Mirza Fakhrul Islam was taken for interrogation.