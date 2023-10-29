Civilian plane intercepted near Biden's home, fighter jets scramble as precaution

United States President Joe Biden's security was jeopardised after the restricted airspace in Delaware, where his home is located, was violated by a civilian aircraft as US fighter jets "scrambled" as a precautionary measure on Saturday (Oct 28).



At the time when the incident occurred, US President Biden was inside his home in Wilmington, reported Fox News while citing chief of communications for the United States Secret Service Anthony Guglielmi.



Guglielmi stated that the restricted airspace north of Wilmington was breached by the civilian aircraft entered shortly after 2 p.m. (local time). He stated that the fighter jets had scrambled "as a precaution" and the plane had made a safe landing at a nearby airport.

"Shortly after 2 p.m., a civilian aircraft violated restricted airspace north of Wilmington, Delaware," said Guglielmi, as per a Fox News report.

No impact of incident on Biden's movement

“As a precaution, assets were scrambled to intercept and the civilian aircraft safely landed at the airport. There were no impacts to the protectee's movements as a result of this incident and agents from the US,” the statement added.



He added that the incident did not affect the US president's movement. An investigation into the incident has been started by the agencies from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Secret Service, reported Fox News.



After the incident occurred, the president went to his usual church St. Joseph on the Brandywine on Saturday evening (Oct 28).



As per a report published in Daily Mail, the man was carrying a sign which on the side read, “Bidens are criminals, 20 shell companies?! Where's the laptop? 10% for the big guy.”

The other side of the sign said, “Joe has aliases?! Robert L. Peters, Robin Ware, JRN Ware.” The man was trailed by a Secret Service vehicle as he walked down the street toward the home of Biden.



The signs of armed protester referred to a trio of pseudonyms which was allegedly used by the president in emails when he was the vice president, as per an investigation carried out by the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee.



House Republicans have charged that those pseudonyms were used by Biden as vice president to discuss the business deals of his son with Ukraine.

